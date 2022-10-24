Boca and Racing played one of the most vibrant and decisive days of the 2022 tournament with two rivals that generated all kinds of speculation. Finally, River defeated Racing in the Cilindro de Avellaneda, which gave the title to Boca Juniors, who tied at two goals with Independiente.

Two final and emotional matches were played on matchday 27 of the Argentine league, the last of the tournament. Boca received Independiente, the great and eternal rival of Racing, who in turn faced River, the classic opponent of the xeneizes. It was enough for Boca to achieve the same or better result than the Academy to lift its 73rd title.

While in Avellaneda the match was played without much danger in the goals, in the La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Pol Fernández shot at the goal defended by Milton Álvarez of Independiente and warned that the xeneizes were going for the title.

After an obvious and rude foul by Luis Advincula (Boca), the center of the match called a penalty in favor of Independiente on Rodríguez. Tension in Boca and a bit of calm for Racing as Leandro Fernández would open the scoring in favor of the Reds when the first half hour of the match was completed.

Pol Fernández tied the game for Boca two minutes later, after a great cross from Óscar Romero who looked for the player at the near post and sent it to the bottom of the Independiente goal.

Agustín Rossi, the xeneixe goalkeeper, became the figure of the first half, after saving his team twice.

The first two times ended in a draw, 1-1 between Boca and Independiente and 0-0 between Racing and River.

Adrenaline and pure emotion in the outcome

At the beginning of the additional period, the Colombian Sebastián Villa, who had just entered the field replacing Juan Ramírez, scored a great goal from a free kick from the left side. Boca was champion at that time.

Meanwhile, in Avellaneda there was a penalty for Racing and there were already two penalty charges that were already added on this heart-stopping day. Matías Rojas scored the goal for the Academy and nothing was defined yet.

Rossi, on the other hand, kept saving Boca over and over again, who continued to hold the title in their hands.

A crazy 80 minute arrived in both fields. With River appeared the Colombian Miguel Ángel Borja to tie the series in Avellaneda while Javier Vallejo, from Independiente, put the 2-2 against Boca.

With two minutes remaining in regulation time, another penalty came. It was for Racing and the Academy was going to have the goal to win the cup. But the outcome ended up being a tragedy that will surely go down in the history of the saddest episodes of Racing.

Franco Armani stopped Jonathan Galván’s shot and Borja added his second goal in added time to make the entire Bombonera celebrate. Football at its finest.