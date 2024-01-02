Boca Juniors They want to strengthen strongly for the 2024 season. The 'xeneize' team is not going to play the Libertadores Cup this year and their intention is to form a competitive team to achieve the goal of returning to eternal glory.

Juan roman riquelme, history of the club Buenos Aires and current president, is combing the transfer market looking for important names for the coach Diego Martinez have tools to compete at a high level.

Wílmar Barrios (left) marks Édinson Cavani. Photo: Cristian Alvarez. FCF

Mouth had a disappointing 2023: he failed to qualify for the Libertadores Cup this year and lost the final of eternal glory against Fluminense from Brazil at the Maracana stadium.

One of the names that is in the folder Boca Juniors is the Colombian Wilmar Barrios, who could return to the club that saw him shine in Argentina after a few years in Russian football.

The steering wheel of the Colombia selection I could leave the St. Petersburg Zenit to sign with Boca Juniors in what would be a dream return for the fans and the 30-year-old player.

Néstor Lorenzo and Wílmar Barrios Photo: Raúl Arboleda. AFP

As revealed by his surroundings, Wilmar has the desire to dress in the jacket of Boca Juniors, It is a door that is always open, but it has its difficulties: “There is always the interest for him to return, but for now, it is not viable,” they assured.

The economic aspirations of St. Petersburg Zenit for the player's sporting rights could be high, since Wilmar He has a contract until June 30, 2027 with the Russian club.

Furthermore, the Russians at the time paid the 'xeneize' team an amount close to 15 million euros for the signing of the Colombian in 2019.

Barrios, in the middle of the game against the Brazilians. Photo: vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

Since his arrival at Zenit four seasons ago, Wilmar Barrios He has played 171 games adding all competitions. In 14,547 minutes he has provided six assists and scored three goals. In addition, he won five Russian leagues, three Super Cups and one Cup, 14,547 minutes, spread over 171 games with the team. Zenit. He has scored three goals and provided six assists. The Colombian has been champion of Russia five times, once champion of the Cup and three times of the Russian Super Cup.

