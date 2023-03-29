It was an open secret. After the last bad results of Boca in the Professional League, the club’s leadership decided to throw Hugo Ibarra out. After a talk held on Tuesday afternoon between the Council, Riquelme and the coaching staff in Ezeiza, it was decided that Ibarra leave his post. Mariano Herrón will assume as interim.
Mauricio Serna, one of the members of the Football Council was in charge of announcing the news: “The board of directors and the Council made the determination that this coaching staff does not continue anymore. It was until today or tomorrow that he will say goodbye to the players.We are grateful because they are our friends, but we are here to make decisions.”
The Colombian, a historic former player of the club, added: “We are great friends with Hugo and we played together for several years. With Tito (Pompei) I played some games in Chacarita and with Tano (Gracián) I didn’t have to play. We have created a very strong bond of friendship, but we also have to make decisions as professionals. A short time ago I went out to the media to say that the coach was Hugo Ibarra. Important things were achieved and continued. We are convinced and it is the best decision we can make to this day”.
It is worth remembering that Hugo Ibarra had taken office in June 2022 after the departure of Sebastián Battaglia, who left after being eliminated in the Copa Libertadores against Corinthians. At the head of the first team, the man from Formosa won the 2022 Professional League and the Argentine Super Cup earlier this year against Patronato.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETENCE
|
DATE
|
PATRONAGE
|
3-0
|
ARGENTINE SUPER CUP
|
MARCH 1ST
|
DEFENSE AND JUSTICE
|
0-0
|
PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
|
6TH OF MARCH
|
BANFIELD
|
0-1
|
PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
|
MARCH 12
|
INSTITUTE
|
23
|
PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
|
MARCH, 19
|
OLYMPUS
|
2-1
|
ARGENTINE CUP
|
MARCH 25TH
#Boca #Juniors #fired #Hugo #Ibarra #fared #games #played #charge #club
Leave a Reply