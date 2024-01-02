This Tuesday, January 2, the preseason officially began. Boca Juniors under the direction of the new coach Diego Martinez. However, one detail was not overlooked, Frank Fabra He was the great absentee from the practice.

It may be of interest to you: Did your face change? This is how Luis Díaz and his father celebrated the arrival of 2024 in England

The left back has been having a tense relationship with the fans of Boca Juniors for his poor performance and the unusual expulsion he earned in the final of the Libertadores Cup 2023 vs. Fluminense, game in which he hit an opponent and saw a direct red card.

Colombians in Boca and River See also China, auto exports boom. European countries among the first recipients

It seems that the patience of the world Mouth with Frank Fabra It reached the limit this Monday. The Colombian did not show up for the first day of training because he had special permission from the club to join from this Wednesday.

However, criticism from fans did not take long to arrive and social networks 'exploded' with harsh accusations against the 32-year-old player, who is starting his eighth season dressed as 'xeneize'.

Also: Jhon Durán, with few minutes at Aston Villa, could reach the giant Italian club

“He seems compromised,” “Always with a crown”“Even when”, “How do you allow these things?”“Let it never be added”, “36 days of vacation and he's a day late,” “Where is Fabra,” were some comments.

Cardboard reference. Since the semifinals with Santos, they should have kicked him out of the club. Today he was absent with notice for the first day of preseason. He has been on vacation since November. The bench that Román has is incredible. pic.twitter.com/m7ODKvtzbx — Martin Capparelli (@martincappareli) January 2, 2024

The official reason why is not yet known. Frank Fabra was absent from training Boca Juniors. Of course, the fans are furious with him and it will be difficult days if the trend he has in the club does not change, they revealed in Argentina.

Read here: Egan Bernal 'frees himself from his apocalypse' with a brutal year old ride

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO