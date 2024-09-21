Protagonists of a century-old rivalry full of historical crosses,

Boca Juniors and River Plate This Saturday they will play another episode of the Argentine soccer Superclásico at La Bombonera, on the fifteenth date of the professional league.

The duel between the most popular clubs in Argentina finds the eternal rivals tied in the standings with 21 points and far from the leader Vélez (30), although the climate is very different on both sides.

Boca, the home team, is coming off a 2-1 loss in a classic against Racing, which has once again left it far from the top spots, immersed in an irregular campaign, in which coach Diego Martínez has been left with little credit, so a win could help it regain support, but a fall at La Bombonera would have a very heavy cost for its continuity.

Fan pays dearly

Before the match, and in the midst of the rivalry between the two teams, a Boca Juniors fan wanted to enter La Bombonera dressed as a B ghost, a traditional joke by the xeneizes towards the fans. from River to remind them of their relegation.

Things did not go well for this fan, as he was caught on video, searched by the police, stripped of his costume and given a ticket. According to the Argentine press report, he was also given a right of admission.

On social media, all kinds of comments were generated about what happened after the image went viral, even some River fans showed solidarity, as they have also made all kinds of jokes…

