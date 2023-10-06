Boca Juniors of Argentina prevented the Copa Libertadores from having a fourth consecutive Brazilian final, by beating Palmeiras 4-2 on penalties this Thursday in Sao Paulo, after they sealed a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes.

Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero once again graduated as a hero by saving two shots, from midfielder Raphael Veiga and Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez, at the Allianz Parque stadium.

The Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (23) put the Xeneizes ahead, who controlled the advantage until their captain, defender Marcos Rojo, was sent off in the 67th minute.

But Uruguayan full-back Joaquín Piquerez (73) tied the series and sent it to penalties, after a goalless tie in Buenos Aires a week ago.

Edinson Cavani, Boca player.

Boca will play the final against Fluminense of Rio de Janeiro on November 4 at the Maracaná stadium. The ‘Flu’, led by Brazilian coach Fernando Diniz and will play at home, eliminated Internacional (BRA) on Wednesday in Porto Alegre.

AFP

More sports news