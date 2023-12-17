When it seemed that Argentines did not have one more presidential election on their calendar, 2023 had in store for them in the last month of the year elections as disputed and dramatic as the three votes (primaries, first round and runoff) that led to Javier Milei to the presidency of the nation.

But the power struggle is not for a chair in the Casa Rosada but for a box in the Bombonera, the historic field of the Boca Juniors club located on the banks of the Riachuelo in the south of Buenos Aires.

Boca Juniors is, along with River Plate, the team with the most followers in the country and one of the most popular in Latin America. Decades ago, a president of the institution, Alberto J. Armado, said that Boca was “half plus one” of Argentina.

This implies that what happens in this club usually has repercussions at the national level, in a country that lives politics with football passion, and discusses football with political fervor.

Less than a month after having chosen Milei over the Peronist Sergio Massa, Argentines will see how some 94,188 people eligible to vote will choose this Sunday the president of Boca between the former player Juan Román Riquelme and the economist Andrés Ibarra.

The interest in these elections lies in the fact that Ibarra's running mate is Mauricio Macri, former president – of Boca and Argentina -, and that behind Macri is Milei, who even went to vote in the morning at La Bombonera.

The clash at the polls between Riquelme, the club's greatest idol, and Macri, the most successful president of that institution, “gives an unprecedented morbidity to the Boca elections,” wrote journalist Enrique Fernández Moore in the Argentine newspaper La Nación. .

If this morbidity were not enough, it is added that the elections, initially planned for November 2, were on the verge of being postponed to 2024 due to judicial complaints, and that a proposal that could change Argentine football forever has hovered throughout the campaign. .

Macri, the leader

Maurici Macri was president of Boca between 1995 and 2007 and during that time, as he himself recalled in this last campaign, the club won 16 titles, including four Copa Libertadores and two Intercontinental Cups.

As ESPN journalist Guillermo Poggi tells BBC Mundo, “when you have good management in a club as popular as Boca, Argentine society inevitably understands that you are a good manager and that can be an important springboard” to the national policy.

Other football leaders have tried to follow this path, but no one did it as successfully as Macri. First he was a national deputy between 2005 and 2007, then mayor of Buenos Aires between 2007 and 2015, and that year he became president of the Republic, until 2019.

Throughout this time in national politics, as Poggi indicates, “macrismo” continued to be a fundamental force in Boca Juniors' internal politics.

But although his time at the club was successful, Macri had clashes as a leader with the two greatest idols in xeneize history (the name by which the club is also known): Riquelme and Diego Maradona.

Maradona called him “cartonero” and Riquelme gave him “el topo Gigio”, the gesture of putting his hands to his ears that Lionel Messi made universally known in the Qatar World Cup that Argentina won in 2022.

“Román was never an easy idol, a kind idol. He has said that Macri and his people 'were never his bosses'. That is, on the one hand, he recognizes his role as a player, as an employee, but he makes it clear that no one ordered his life. “Ezequiel Fernández Moore explains to BBC Mundo.

During the campaign, Macri accused Riquelme, current vice president of the club, of having damaged Boca in recent years with “an arrogant, authoritarian and arbitrary form of leadership.”

“What was done these years has been very harmful and continuing in this line is going to make Boca smaller and without confusing what Riquelme has done on the field has been incredible,” said the former president of Argentina.

Riquelme, the player

“Talking about football always involves a lot of subjectivity, but there is a consensus that Riquelme is the most important footballer in Boca's modern history, from the most winning era with Martín Palermo on the field and Carlos Bianchi as coach,” says Guillermo Poggi. .

And being the greatest idol of a club in which Maradona also played is not easy.

“When a journalist comes from abroad, he believes that Maradona is the greatest idol in the history of Boca and you have to explain to him that he played very little for the club; that although it gave him more international fame due to his popularity, Riquelme played more years and won many titles,” says Fernández Moore.

But the titles in Boca are not the only difference between Riquelme and Maradona, who also had their friction in recent years.

Maradona always expressed himself politically, both outside Argentina – his expressions in favor of Latin American leaders such as Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro are still remembered – and within his country, where he maintained a close relationship with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Macri's political rival. at the national level.

As the journalist from La Nación says, “Roman does not have expressions about politics or the world, but he does about Boca and here he influences with his opinions”, first as a player and now as a leader.

But compared to Macri's wealthy origin, who belongs to one of the richest families in the country, both players always brandished their humble origins as a flag: Maradona claiming Fiorito and Riquelme Don Torcuato, two popular areas in the province of Buenos Aires.

For this reason, when Maradona in his second stage at the club had confrontations over the issue of contracts with Macri, he accused him – with a very Maradonian irony – of being a “cartonero”, that is, someone who collects cardboard on the street to earn a few pesos. with its recycling.

Riquelme, for his part, responded to similar contractual confrontations with Macri by putting his hands to his ears in front of the leaders' box in a classic against River played on April 8, 2001.

Although the gesture of defiance to the club president was clear, after the game the player said: “The celebration is for my daughter because she loves Topo Gigio (the children's character of a little mouse with very big ears).”

The gesture became so famous that on December 9, 2022, when Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties in the World Cup in Qatar, Messi “performed” the Topo Gigio in front of the rival team's coach, Louis van Gaal, who had made some controversial statements before the game (and, in addition, he had had a conflictive relationship with Riquelme when they both met at the Barcelona club).

In this campaign, Riquelme has accused Macri of wanting to “privatize” the club and sell La Bombonera “to four foreigners.” He has also recalled that the rivalry between the two of them is not new:

“I know that man (Macri) and he is a liar. It makes me happy that some fans who believed him out there are realizing something that I have already known for more than 20 years. He is the biggest liar of all.”

Milei, the archer president

“Javier (Milei) has publicly commissioned us to recover the joy of the people of Boca. Like many fans, he wants to see a respected and competitive institution again,” said Macri when he launched his campaign together with Andrés Ibarra to recover the presidency of Boca .

Although his party, the PRO, lost to Milei and Sergio Massa and could not reach the runoff, Macri's political support after the first round of elections was key for the libertarian candidate to defeat the Peronist candidate in the second round.

Milei, for his part, referred to himself during the campaign as a former Boca fan.

First he said that he stopped going to La Bombonera when Martín Palermo, the relentless forward of the Bianchi era, retired.

Curiously, although they understood each other wonderfully on the playing field, Palermo and Riquelme were always at odds in the locker room.

To make this story more morbid, Palermo is Macri's candidate to be Boca's coach if he manages to defeat Riquelme at the polls.

The current president of the nation also said that he stopped being a Boca fan when Riquelme returned to the club in 2013.

“When Angelici (in reference to the former president of the club Daniel Angelici), in a populist act, brought him to Riquelme when it was clear that he was not in a position to run a good campaign, I said: 'I have enough living in a populist country to also being a fan of a populist team.'”

Milei even said that he cheered for River, Boca's eternal rival, in the final of the Copa Libertadores that both teams played in 2018, something that – among insults – some of the club's supporters reproached him for when he went to vote this Sunday.

“Milei is a paradoxical character,” says Fernández Moore and adds:

“He must be, I believe, the only president of the nation who actually played soccer (he was a goalkeeper in the lower divisions of Chacarita). So, he is not unaware of what this world is, but that statement that he stopped being a fan of Boca and that he supported River in the Libertadores is not understanding football: something like that happens to no fan.”

But this is not the only controversial thing Milei has said about football…

Civil associations or corporations

In his article “Elections in the country and in Boca: who owns football?”, Fernández Moore recalled that “Milei touched a sensitive chord in our sports culture when his admiration for the English system of Public Limited Company Clubs went viral.”

This caused, in the middle of the campaign, several football clubs to respond with a defense of the system of civil associations that has governed Argentine football for more than a century.

BBC Mundo asked the two Argentine journalists if these elections have also been marked by this possibility of Argentine football taking a radical turn in its history.

For Poggi, it is more of a campaign issue than a real possibility.

“I don't think anyone – least of all a club like Boca – thinks about a sports corporation format today. I don't see it as a scheme that can occur today in Argentine football,” Poggi responds.

For the journalist from the ESPN network, although there are clubs that have private contributions when it comes to professional football, the role of members continues to be so important, both in the first division institutions and in neighborhood clubs, that the The idea of ​​​​public limited companies would have no place.

But Fernández Moore is not so sure that the debate will end there.

“If Boca's election has all the seasonings that we already saw, this other seasoning is added, and not because Boca could become a public limited company; but by proposing Macrismo as a proposal to move La Bombonera, with Arab capital, “The question remains about what Boca would give up to those capitals.”

The La Nación journalist adds that if the “Boca model” is related in this way to international private capital, that example could be followed by other clubs:

“First division football, in all countries, is a hypercompetitive sport. If Boca enters capitals from Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi, then River will inevitably be tempted by Abu Dhabi's neighbor with other capitals. And the others go to all enter into that wave of money from the European clubs.

Between the intervention of justice, national politics, economic interests and sports rivalries, the day has arrived for Boca fans to vote.

It remains to be seen who will put their hands over their ears at the end of the day, like Topo Gigio…

