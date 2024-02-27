The two Colombians left the property on medical recommendation, given that they both presented flu-like symptoms. They are expected to be present at practice this Wednesday. If the flu and pain continue for both players, Diego Martínez will have to put them in cotton wool and take care of them because Boca Juniors has a string of three games in one week coming up.
Diego Martínez will have a hectic week with the series of matches that are starting on Sunday with Belgrano in La Bombonera and ending with Racing a week later also in their stadium with all their people. One of the most important games in Zone B in the League Cup. Cristian Lema and Kevin Zenón worked in the gym alongside the group, it would not be anything serious for both of them, Diego Martínez hopes that tomorrow they will be in practice with his teammates. However, injuries can be a headache for the Boca world due to the number of games they have in so few days.
Boca is waiting for the return of its two captains Marcos Rojo and Pol Fernández, both players are a mystery to play this Sunday, March 3 at 7:15 p.m. against Belgrano de Córdoba in La Bombonera. The technical director hopes to be able to recover several players that he could not have against River. The good news is that both Rojo and “Pol” started with jobs apart from their teammates at the gym. For now there is no news on when the captains will return.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Boca #Juniors #Diego #Martínez #injured #players #date
Leave a Reply