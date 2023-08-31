Thursday, August 31, 2023
Boca Juniors defeats Racing and looks to Palmeiras for the Copa Libertadores semifinal

August 31, 2023
The ‘xeneize’ team drowned out the cry of the ‘academy’ in Avellaneda.

Boca Juniors qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023 by defeating Racing 4-1 on penaltiesafter a 0-0 scoreline in 90 minutes, in the quarterfinal matchup between Argentine teams played this Wednesday at the Cilindro de Avellaneda.

Both the first match and the matchup ended goalless, so the key between Boca and Racing had to be decided after 180 minutes from eleven meters, and there Sergio ‘Chiquito’ Romero became a hero by stopping two shots.

In the semifinal, Boca, who is looking for his seventh continental crown, will face the Brazilian Palmeiras, winner of the series against the Colombian Deportivo Pereira.

