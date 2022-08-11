The club Boca Juniors defeated 1-0 (partial 1-0) the Agropecuario club, from the second division, and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Argentine Cup, in a match played this Wednesday in the city of Salta.

William ‘Pol’ Fernandez (24) scored the only goal of the night, in a discreet game, which Boca dominated from end to end, but lacked efficiency to solve it by a greater margin against a modest opponent, who could have matched him in the last play of the match.

brutal aggression

Agropecuario’s chances of fighting as equals ended very early, at 8 minutes, when defender Milton Leyendeker was expelled for a violent kick on the skilful Exequiel Zeballoswhich could not continue and had to be replaced.

In Boca, the Peruvian Luis Advíncula, the Colombian Frank Fabra and the Paraguayan Óscar Romero started, while the coffee grower Sebastián Villa entered after 13 minutes for the injured Zeballos.

How are you going to kick Changuito Zeballos like that and leave him crying on the ground? How unnecessary everything about Leyendeker. 🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/zNSWZihD1P – Football Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) August 11, 2022

Zeballos injury confirmed

The 20-year-old winger left the field with uncontrollable tears and obvious gestures of pain, which revealed the seriousness of the injury.

After undergoing an MRI on Thursday, the results were not the best. The player suffered a serious injury and will have to undergo surgery. According to estimates, Zeballos will not be able to perform for the remainder of the year.

Exequiel Zeballos: suffered an injury to the distal tibiofibular syndesmosis with injury to the deltoid ligament and avulsion of the posterior malleolus of the right ankle. Surgical treatment is decided,” published the official account of Boca Juniors this Thursday.

Boca, which is the top winner of the Argentine Cup with four titles and is also the current defending champion, will face the winner of the match between Quilmes and Deportivo Madryn, both from the second division, in the quarterfinals.

AFP

More sports news