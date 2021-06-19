Although forced, Roger Martínez and América continue on the same path and unable to separate despite multiple attempts by both parties to end their relationship. The Eagles have had to stay with the Colombian despite his indiscipline, while Roger has remained in the team despite not wanting to be in it.
Although their dream is to return to Europe, only one team has shown real interest in taking over the services of the “coffee grower”, it is Boca Juniors, who has publicly expressed their desire to bring Martínez into their ranks and everything indicates that they will not rest until get it.
“We know Boca’s interest and Román talks often with Roger. They both would like to coincide in a football project at some point, despite the fact that no one from the club spoke to me. He is moved that I call him Roman, but there is also a reality contractual with America. With regard to Europe, Martínez is consistent and always said that his dream is to return there, beyond a call from Boca is a nice opportunity. “
– Fernando López, Roger Martínez’s agent
Despite the Argentine team’s attempts to get Martinez’s services, none of the offers have satisfied the interests of the Mexican team, which is why Boca will have to make a greater effort if they really want the forward.
Leave a Reply