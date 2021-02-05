As the end of the second week of the 2021 Master Flow League Opening nears, it became customary to see how Undead Gaming still does not know defeat, while the rest of the teams seek to shorten the gap and not let the last champion go alone.

Such is the case of Boca Juniors, CASLA Esports and Stone Movistar who, after winning their respective matches, they are tied in the general table together with three other teams (River Plate, Globant Emerald and Savage Esports) with an overall score of 3-2.

The first match on date 5 featured Boca who, after losing the previous day to New Pampas (14-8), They were able to get a favorable result against eBRO Gaming by 21-5 in 28 minutes of play.

The best of the meeting? Trashy (Alejo Valentín Miguel Rivero) and Izaenk (Franco Campanari Antúnez) who, with Jarvan IV and Camille (respectively), knew how to coordinate to deny Brianthees (Brian Ariel Amarillo) in the early game, press solo lines and generate opportunities around to key targets in Summoner’s Scream.

The second important game of the day would be between Savage Esports and Undead Gaming. However, despite the expectations set by the bears, history repeated itself in favor of the “undead”. With a final result of 8-15 in 29 minutes of play, Undead achieved its fifth victory in a row and remains the lonely leader of the general table.

The striking thing is that for the first time since the 2021 Opening of the Master Flow LeagueWe would see a Cepted (Park Wi-rim) who did not have the best solo participation with Orianna (1/2/14), but he was crucial in the teamfights. Denying the center lane of the “undead” is the key to stopping them? It is a probability, but it would only be the first part of a strategy that the rest of the teams must put together if they want to stop the rise of Undead.

CASLA Esports and River Plate starred in the last relevant crossing of date 5. Both teams were forced to win if they did not want to lose track of Undead and continue fighting for the top of the general table. However, only one would emerge victorious from this match. After 38 minutes of pure agony, and being the longest match of the day, the crows beat the millionaire by 20-11. The key to the meeting was in the hands of Sunblast (Juan Manuel Chapacú) who, with a sett unleashed (2/3/9), was key in the team fights and dividing the pressure in the lanes to close a River until the end.

After all this, it is difficult not to highlight the good performance that New Pampas is having. Those of Guillermo Coria finished the first week of the Master Flow League with a 0-3, but they knew how to recover, they raised solid strategies in their respective matches, and they have two victories in a row to continue fighting in the general table. With a great performance by Hazzard (Leandro Manuel Palavecino) with Renekton (4/1/4), and a great group work, they defeated Globant Emerald Team 10-4 in 35 minutes of play.

Maycam Evolve and Stone Movistar are the other teams to highlight on matchday 5 of the Master Flow League. The pandas returned to the path of victory after defeating Naguará Team 14-3, while ‘Peque’ Schwartzman’s team continues to show great progress after beating Intel new Indians 23-7.

The next date will have interesting crossovers that could end the five-fold tie in the general table and -perhaps- Undead Gaming could get a surprise. All this and more, we’ll know in a couple of hours when the teams cross paths again in Summoner’s Rift.

DAY 6 (02/05/2021)

1. Undead Gaming (5-0) – (2-3) Maycam Evolve (18:00).

2. Globant Emerald Team (3-2) – (3-2) Savage Esports (19:00).

3. eBRO Gaming (1-4) – (3-2) River Plate Gaming (20:00).

4. Stone Movistar (3-2) – (2-3) New Pampas (21:00).

5. Boca Juniors Gaming (3-2) – (2-3) Intel New Indians (22:00).

6. Naguará Team (0-5) – (3-2) CASLA Esports (23:00).