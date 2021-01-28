The wait is over. The end of an unusual 2020 brought with it a new edition of the most renowned League of Legends competition in the country: the Master Flow League. The tournament, which will not have the participation of organizations such as Nocturns Gaming, Isurus Gaming, Furious Gaming, 9Z, among others, although It brought with it new teams, international players and raised the quota from 10 to 12 participating organizations.

A color fact is the incorporation of traditional sports institutions to the Master Flow League. In addition to River Plate, which made its official appearance last year, Boca Juniors and Club Atlético San Lorenzo (CASLA Esports) sThey teamed up this year to battle in Summoner’s Rift.

The two factors that marked this first day, and will continue to do so in the course of the remaining 21, is the new season of League of Legends that brought with it changes in the items, the jungle, the new champions, the macro strategy, among others; and the arrival of international reinforcements outside the region, who, with their experience, showed the impact they can have on the Summoner’s Cry in just one day.

The first game of the Master Flow League between Undead Gaming (2020 Clausura champion) and River Plate, it is living proof of the last mentioned.

Undead Gaming, the candidate

The “undead” team, which was reinforced with the incorporations of the players Koreans Wiz (Na Yoo-joon) and Cepted (Park Wi-rim), as well as a European coach like Sméagol (Louis Green), showed against River Plate why he is the last champion and the team to beat.

From start to finish, and in 30 minutes, Asians showed the experience they have after participating in the most important regions of the planet. Fast lane rotations, map and objective control, and superiority in earned gold, they defined the game in 31 minutes with a final score of 6-14. Key factor? the champion Cepted that, with the selection of Twisted Fate, he was present in -almost- all the battles of his team and finished with a KDA of 5/2/5.

The same scenario of foreign domination was experienced in the next meeting between CASLA Esports and Stone Movistar.

In just 22 minutes, and with a key domain from start to finish of the Brazilians Brucer (Bruno Pereira) and Luskka (Lucas Felipe Rentechen), and with the Argentine touch of KinG (Tomás Bordón) and his Olaf that finished 6/0/1, tied a Stone who did not know what to do to stop a stomp that ended 13-0. Let us remember that, after a strategic alliance, CASLA Esports is being represented in the Master Flow League by Leviatán Esports.

What is interesting about the first two games is not the additions or the changes that the teams had before the tournament, but the way in which the strategies were developed within the games. The prioritization of short skirmishes, map presence and control, as well as an early mastery of the objectives, marked the day. Usually the games in this part of the region last – on average – between 30 to 40 minutes, but the arrival of foreign players and staff are beginning to mark a key trend to change that mentality and turn to a more sagacious one.

Except for the match between Maycam Evolve and Boca Juniors, which ended in 27 minutes and with a victory xeneize (5-13 the final result), the rest of the games that ended the first day of the Master Flow League they lasted longer than 30 minutes.

Intel New Indians and New Pampas, by Guillermo Coria, finished at 41 minutes with victory for Fabricio Oberto’s team (10-20); Globant Emerald Team won against Naguará Team (16-16) in 42 minutes; and Savage Esports vs. eBRO Gaming (13-7), but in 30 minutes .

A not minor fact is that the first day had female participation. Freya (Priscila Licata) as head coach of New Indians and Epika (Camila Paludi) as mid laner Globant, were protagonists in the triumphs of their teams.

It is clear that for the next day, which will take place today from 6:00 p.m., the teams to beat are Undead Gaming and CASLA Esports due to the dominance they showed in their respective games. But nevertheless, this is just beginning and the Master Flow LeagueLike the rest of the teams, it will continue to change -week by week- to continue being one of the most exciting competitions in this part of the region.

Matchday 2 (01/28)

• Boca Juniors Gaming (1-0) – (1-0) Savage Esports (18:00)

• Globant Emerald Team (1-0) – (1-0) CASLA Esports (19:00)

• Intel New Indians Esports (1-0) – (0-1) River Plate Gaming (20:00)

• eBRO Gaming (0-1) – (0-1) New Pampas (21:00)

• Stone Movistar (0-1) – (0-1) Maycam Evolve (22:00)

• Undead Gaming (1-0) – (0-1) Naguará Team (23:00)