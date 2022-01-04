Boca prepares for 2022 and fans are excited about the possible return of Darius Benedetto. El Pipa got into the hearts of the people and his name is present in all the pass markets, but this is undoubtedly the ideal moment for the paths of the striker and the “Xeneize” to cross again.
The 31-year-old’s pass belongs to Olympique de Marseille (France), but is currently on loan at Elche (Spain) until June 2022. Which is the topic? Who has two goals in fifteen games, but above all that it is not headline (The owner of the position is Lucas Boyé), so in the blue and gold club he could once again enjoy minutes while providing goals and goals to the team of which he is a fan.
Does Boca need Benedetto? No and yes. Not strictly and necessarily, since it has a 9 that although it has just started has already proven to be up to par, like Luis Vázquez. But yes in the sense that “Pipa” is a top scorer for Argentine football, you already know what it is to be Boca’s center-forward and they could also calmly coexist together if Battaglia finds them the functions: I don’t believe that “double nine doesn’t exist.”
“Am I willing to significantly reduce my salary?” the “9” that has given Boca the most joy since Martín Palermo’s retirement will be asked. That is an answer that only he can give, as it is a determination strictly personal, But Benedetto must know that he has fewer and fewer years as a professional and that he has two options: continue trying to claim a position in Europe, or return to Boca to try to be the “9” that will give him the seventh Copa Libertadores in its history. If that’s not motivation …
