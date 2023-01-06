León has been the Liga MX team that has moved the most in the market with the aim of putting together the most competitive squad possible, since the team has been playing very poor football for a couple of tournaments and requires a rematch. The most important movement made by the group that belongs to Grupo Pachuca, was undoubtedly the signature of the fashionable coach, the Argentine Nicolás Larcamón.
Today it seems that those from Bajío have the squad almost fully defined for the next tournament, it is expected that the club will not have many more reinforcements in the remainder of the market and the intention is also not to specify more departures, however, this The latter could change because the Boca Juniors team is once again interested in one of the best players in Larcamón’s squad, the Colombian William Tesillo, an old target of the Argentines and who they need today more than ever.
Despite the fact that there is still no formal offer, Boca Juniors has Tesillo in mind to cover the loss of Marco Rojos due to injury and Zambrano who has left the club in this market and the option they like the most is William, who convinces the board of directors and the coaching staff. Although, the reality is that the club from the south of the continent could save its time and not move because of the attempt to sign Tesillo, since the player by direct orders of Larcamón is non-transferable, being a key part of his project.
