The Professional Soccer League tournament is about to start in Argentina but the transfer market is still open and the teams are beginning to define their squads for the first six months of the 2023 season. Boca, one of the biggest teams of Argentina, his main goal is the Copa Libertadores and for that he is negotiating with a player who was part of the Argentine National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
In the last hours different Argentine media assured that Juan Román Riquelme contacted Alejandro “Papu” Gómez to express his interest in the winger putting on the Xeneize shirt to face the 2023 season with the Ribera team that has as great goal the Copa Libertadores.
Gómez, who works for Sevilla, has a contract with the Spanish institution until the end of the 2023/24 season with an option to extend it for one more season. This is the main drawback for the negotiation to advance since the midfielder, despite the fact that he is recovering from an injury to one of his ankles, was not adding minutes with Jorge Sampaoli as coach.
Also, in recent days, it became known that Vasco da Gama is interested in his services and has already asked the Spanish team about a figure about a possible transfer. Obviously who will have the last word is the player who must choose where he wants to continue his career.
Papu was the protagonist of two matches with the Argentine National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup since he played the games, both as a starter, against Saudi Arabia and Australia, suffering in the latter the injury that has kept him sidelined from the courts.
