Jorman Campuzano, a Boca midfielder, was the involuntary protagonist of a traffic accident, in Libertador and Callao, this Thursday morning, when he was going to training at Boca, of which he could not participate. The Colombian gave his version of events on his Instagram account.

“Regarding the events that occurred this morning when I was going to the training center, I want to clarify that at all times I respected the traffic rules and that the recklessness of the other driver caused the inevitable accident “wrote the Colombian.

In addition, he said: “I thank everyone for their concern, fortunately it was only material damage for both parties.”

Campuzano’s message on Instagram.

Campuzano got out of his truck by his own means and without injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the other car, a deputy commissioner who was transferred to a hospital, suffered some consequences from the strong impact. The cameras of the Government of the City confirmed that the other car passed with a red light, which Jorman referred to when referring to “recklessness.”

His absence in practice cast doubt on Campuzano’s presence in the match against Defensa y Justicia, next Saturday for the Professional League Cup.