The final of the Professional League Cup heated up, so much so that for now four of the five largest teams in Argentina are not guaranteed their classification. The only classified? The Boca of Miguel Angel Russo that with the 1-0 against Lanús scored five wins in a row and secured a spot (for now, the second position) in Zone 2.

After the defeat of the second shift on Super Sunday that had 11 hours of football in a row, Independiente appears quite complicated. Those of Falcioni lost 1-0 at home against Atlético de Tucumán and were left with 17 points, one below Union, the last classified. Very close, with 20, Talleres de Córdoba appears that with a draw against Lanús (who needs to win) would qualify.

The Red is played all against Huracán in the last depending on whether Unión leaves points on the road in the classic against Colón. It is worth saying that the first classified in the Zone was Vélez who also, with 28 points, secured the first place comfortably.

#Argentina | MOUTH GOAL! “Cali” Izquierdoz anticipated like few others to hit this tremendous header and put the 1-0 at 75 ‘in La Bombonera, a real goal. Mouth 1 – 0 Lanus pic.twitter.com/J8nljzsdi3 – In the VAR (@EnElVar) May 2, 2021

Positions in Zone 2:

Velez, 28 (+5).

Boca, 22 (+11).

Workshops, 20 (+4).

Union, 18 (-2).

Independent, 17 (+4).

Lanús, 16 (-1).

On the other side, the scene is war. In Zone 1 there is nothing defined, just Colón breathes comfortably, and there are three heavyweights who play everything in the last one.

Below Colón, San Lorenzo seems the most comfortable with 21 points and only a defeat by two goals on the last date could complicate it.

Estudiantes is third with 19 and still owes its match against Platense. If they beat Squid tomorrow at 18, the Pincha would ensure the classification and the two remaining places in the quarterfinals would be defined between San Lorenzo, River and Racing. Rosario Central could also join that fight if he ends up beating Newell’s.

River’s defeat against Banfield caused an earthquake but the scale was one of the lowest. Is that, if Racing beat Central Córdoba, on the last date the Academy and San Lorenzo would have qualified with a draw, leaving River out. But that did not happen and now River depends on himself: if he beats Aldosivi, he is inside.

Pizzi’s team missed an unbeatable chance. He lost in Santiago del Estero and now he has to get a more than positive result on the last date against San Lorenzo. If you want to qualify, you must beat San Lorenzo by at least two goals and wait for other results.

Zone 1:

Colon, 24 (+13).

San Lorenzo, 21 (+2).

Students, 19 (+6).

River, 18 (+ 11)

Racing, 18 (0)

Qualification in the Professional League Cup is hotter than ever. And in a week everything is defined.