Boca is in a complicated situation in every way. Regarding football, the team does not have a clear game plan nor does our best version match after match, this situation clearly affects the position table of the Professional Football League (LPF) which has it far from the first positions and the fight for the title but for that they need to beat Rosario Central next Sunday.
According to the calendar, the situation is not easy since very important games are coming up this semester, such as the games against Racing, against Colo Colo in Chile for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup and the Superclásico against River on Date 15.
For this, Jorge Almirón, the new coach after the dismissal of Hugo Ibarra and who only won 1 of the 3 he led, needs the entire squad to be available to face this very difficult period in the football calendar. This will not be possible since the high demand for matches has affected the Xeneize team, which on some occasions has had to resort to Reserve players, who, although they are qualified to play in the First Division, do not have the necessary experience. to withstand the pressure of wearing the Boca shirt in a very adverse situation like the current one.
Now, in recent games, the professional squad has suffered injuries to very important players for the squad despite the fact that they were not playing at the best level of their possibilities, such as Darío Benedetto and Frank Fabra.
|
Player
|
Injury
|
From
|
Until
|
red frames
|
cruciate ligaments
|
12/10/2022
|
June 2023
|
Frank Fabra
|
Right knee sprain
|
04/09/2023
|
Begginings of may
|
Bruno Valdez
|
Biceps femoris tear
|
04/12/2023
|
Middle of May
|
luca langoni
|
Right hamstring tear
|
04/12/2023
|
end of april
|
Juan Ramirez
|
Biceps femoris tear
|
04/15/2023
|
Middle of May
|
Dario Benedetto
|
Muscle injury in the bicep femoris
|
04/18/2023
|
Middle of May
In addition, it must be clarified that Exequiel Zeballos does not enter the injured category despite the fact that he has not played since the coaching staff has decided to take him with great patience after a significant knee injury at the beginning of this season that kept him out of the game. The fields.
#Boca #injured #suspended #Rosario #Central #Date #LPF
