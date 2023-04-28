Boca’s present is not the best at this stage of the first half of 2023. In sports, the team cannot play at a good level after the departure of Hugo Ibarra (and arrival of Jorge Almirón) but I also could not add from to three points ago 4 games in the Professional Football League (LPF) and is moving away date after date from the fight for the title.
Now, Xeneize has a streak of 3 very important games that, in a certain way, will influence the future of the team for the remainder of the 2023 season, since after the match against Fernando Gago’s Academy, they will have to cross the Andes mountain range to face Colo Colo in a match that can define a lot in Group F of the Copa Libertadores and then will come the most anticipated match that is against River at the Monumental Stadium for Date 15 of the LPF.
Added to the poor sporting performance, the squad led by Jorge Almirón is suffering from the large number of games that have been played so far and which ended up affecting the assembly of the starting eleven of the former coach of Lanús in his first meetings with the Ribera team. This caused many Reserve and/or lower players to start having their first training sessions with the professional squad.
It should also be noted that some players like Exequiel Zeballos have recovered from their injuries and are now training normally alongside the entire group, but are waiting for the coaching staff to see them fit to compete for a place in the starting team. .
Now, knowing this situation, these are Boca’s injured for the game with Racing:
|
Player
|
Injury
|
From
|
Until
|
red frames
|
Cruciate Ligament Rupture
|
10/12/22
|
Midle June
|
Frank Fabra
|
Right knee sprain
|
04/09/23
|
Begginings of may
|
Bruno Valdez
|
Tear in the Biceps Femoris (Grade 3)
|
04/12/23
|
Middle of May
|
luca langoni
|
Tear in the Biceps Femoris (Grade 1)
|
04/12/23
|
Begginings of may
|
Juan Ramirez
|
Tear in the Biceps Femoris (Grade 2)
|
04/15/23
|
Middle of May
|
Dario Benedetto
|
Right hamstring muscle strain
|
04/18/23
|
first week of May
|
Norberto Briasco
|
Quadriceps Tear (Grade 2)
|
04/26/23
|
Middle of May
|
Thomas Diaz
|
Achilles tendon rupture
|
04/26/23
|
mid october
As for those suspended, there is none that has a sports impediment to be part of the team next weekend.
