Boca’s current situation is not good. What happened a few weeks ago, when it was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana vs Cruzeiro, Now the domestic tournament is added. For the 13th day of the Professional League 2024, Diego Martínez’s team suffered but obtained an important victory in the match against Rosario Central by 2-1.
After the return of football after the FIFA double date, Boca will play against Racing on Saturday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m. local time, for matchday 14 of the 2024 Professional League in Argentina.
Then, they will play none other than River at La Bombonera in the Professional League, on Saturday, September 21 at 4 pm, in a new edition of the Argentine soccer Superclásico.
Injured
Brian Aguirre:In the match against Talleres he was replaced at half-time and has a sprained internal lateral ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for a month.
Lucas Blondel:The right back tore the cruciate ligaments in his right leg on March 30 in the match against Boca 2 – San Lorenzo 1, and is about to complete 6 months of recovery, although he still has several more weeks to go and compete in the position with Luis Advíncula or the latest reinforcement, Juan Barinaga.
Suspended
Lautaro Blanco served his suspension against Rosario Central for having reached 5 yellow cards and is at the coach’s disposal.
More news about football in Argentina
#Boca #injured #suspended #play #Racing #Professional #League
Leave a Reply