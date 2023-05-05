Little by little after the arrival of Jorge Almirón, and the departure of Hugo Ibarra, Boca is beginning to find a direction but also an idea of the game that is reflected on the pitch. The results against Racing (3-1 victory) for the Professional Football League (LPF) and against Colo-Colo (2-0) for the Copa Libertadores, raised the spirits within the squad that arrives at its best moment in months to face the most important game of the semester as it is against River and even more so in the Más Monumental Stadium.
This semester he has already played a huge number of games and these matches have brought him a huge number of injuries that have affected the idea of Jorge Almirón but at a certain point they served to give him the opportunity of players who had not been adding many minutes like Luis Vásquez or some players from the lower ranks such as Valentín Barco, who has been one of the figures since he got into the starting eleven and who led him to earn a place in the squad of the Argentina Under-20 Team for the World Cup that will be played in Argentina at the end of May.
Now, he will have to face this match against the millionaire team, which arrives as the tournament leader but with a very complicated present in the Copa Libertadores, with very significant weight loss within the squad such as Marcos Rojo (he is already low since the 2022), Darío Benedetto and Luca Langoni. In addition, the Xeneize suffered the loss of Exequiel Zeballos who has suffered, again, from the knee injury that kept him away from the courts at the beginning of this 2023 season.
What are Boca’s injured for the superclassic against River for LPF Date 15?
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
LOST GAMES
|
red frames
|
Cruciate ligament rupture
|
10/12/22
|
End of May
|
29
|
Frank Fabra
|
Right knee sprain
|
04/09/23
|
Begginings of may
|
7
|
Bruno Valdez
|
Left biceps femoris tear
|
04/12/23
|
Middle of May
|
5
|
luca langoni
|
Tear in the left hamstring
|
04/12/23
|
End of May
|
5
|
Juan Ramirez
|
Left biceps femoris tear
|
04/15/23
|
Middle of May
|
4
|
Dario Benedetto
|
Left hamstring muscle injury
|
04/18/23
|
Begginings of may
|
5
|
Norberto Briasco
|
quadriceps muscle injury
|
04/26/23
|
Begginings of may
|
4
|
Exequiel Zeballos
|
knee discomfort
|
05/1/23
|
Indeterminate
|
2
As for those suspended, the squad has all the available players qualified to play against River next Sunday. Those who are at risk of being suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards are Alan Varela and Pol Fernández, who both have 4.
