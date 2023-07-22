On Date 26 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Boca will face Newell’s at La Bombonera in a duel that promises to be very entertaining according to those present from both teams. Boca comes from beating Barracas Central for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup in a duel that is crucial for the aspirations while it continues with the objective of continuing to add points for the qualification to the International Cups for the next 2024 season.
Jorge Almirón has his players focused on finishing the LPF in the best way so that the squad gains confidence ahead of the matches against Nacional from Uruguay for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Currently, he has a streak of 6 games without defeat in all competitions with a record of 5 wins and 1 draw, the last being a 4-0 loss against Godoy Cruz.
Knowing this panorama, and already with a few months in the position as coach, Almirón is beginning to diagram his squad for the next semester, which will be key. For this, the board wants to bring important reinforcements and key positions such as the arrival of Lucas Blondel, right-back from Tigre, but we must also mention Lucs Janson, striker from Vélez, who is very close to confirming his arrival at the Ribera club to fight for a place in the offensive part. In turn, he is waiting for the resolution of the Edinson Cavani situation.
Although Boca has a squad with a high hierarchy and superior to most of those in Argentine soccer, it was affected by injuries for a large part of the first half of 2023. Today many players have recovered and only these are the ones who are injured:
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
red frames
|
Muscle injury in the left calf
|
06/30/2023
|
early august
|
luca langoni
|
Muscle injury in the left rectus femoris
|
07/20/2023
|
early august
While three players are at risk of being suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards and all of them are important to Jorge Almirón’s scheme, they are: Pol Fernández, Frank Fabra and Bruno Valdez.
