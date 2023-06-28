Boca wants to close the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023 with the aim of finishing first in Group F to be able to define as a local in the head-to-head duels that will take place from the round of 16. Opposite will be Monagas from Venezuela who will seek to deliver a historic blow to be able to stay alive in the top international tournament of South American football.
For this match, which will be extremely important for Jorge Almirón’s team after the very painful 4-0 loss to Godoy Cruz, where the Ribera team showed one of its worst versions in recent years in what was a lousy acting This performance is mainly due to the large number of injuries and muscle discomfort suffered by the players on the squad during these first 6 months of the 2023 season.
It should be noted that many of the important players of the Xeneize squad have been out for a long time, among which we can include Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra or Darío Benedetto who suffered significant muscle injuries. In addition, players like Exequiel Zeballos or Luca Langoni, two of the great promises of the squad, have not been able to add minutes due to different injuries but especially “the little monkey“who has missed most of this semester with knee problems.
Facing the duel with Mongas, Almirón hopes to put the best available team on the field to change the face of his team and give the fans of Bosteros joy. From this, the injured of the establishment are these:
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
Exequiel Zeballos
|
Left knee discomfort
|
05/15/2023
|
no return date
|
luca langoni
|
Right hamstring tear
|
06/06/2023
|
End of June
|
Michael Merentiel
|
Right adductor muscle injury
|
06/06/2023
|
Beginning of July
|
Luis Advincula
|
Injury to the lateral lateral ligament of the right knee
|
06/06/2023
|
middle of august
|
Equi Fernandez
|
knee discomfort
|
06/11/2023
|
no return date
|
Norberto Briasco
|
ankle injury
|
06/19/2023
|
Beginning of July
|
Gonzalo Morales
|
Right hamstring tear
|
05/31/2023
|
Midle June
As for those suspended, Boca meets the entire squad available to play this match against Monagas, which will be the last of the group stage of the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores.
