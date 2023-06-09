Touched. This is how the Boca squad is at this point in the semester and ahead of the match for Date 20 of the Professional Football League (LPF) where they will face Lanús next Saturday the 10th from 8:00 p.m. at La Bombonera. So far, there are many matches that have been played in this first part of the year as it is coming to the close of the domestic championship and also of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores where it has already secured a place in the round of 16.
Since he arrived, Jorge Almirón has not been able to calm down regarding the injury issue since week after week the players have had many muscular problems. This is not allowing him to capture all his ideas and all the work he does during the week with the team. In addition, many of their injuries have been to key players on the squad or who are very important within it, such as Darío Benedetto or Frank Fabra himself. Also promises like Exequiel Zeballos or Luca Langoni have spent a lot of time off the pitch and have not been able to show their full potential.
It should be noted that for the last few matches he has managed to recover Valentín Barco after his time at the U-20 World Cup that the left-back played with Javier Mascherano’s Argentine National Team.
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
red frames
|
Right anterior rectus tear
|
06/05/23
|
End of June
|
Michael Merentiel
|
Right adductor injury
|
06/06/23
|
End of June
|
Frank Fabra
|
Left hamstring tear
|
06/06/23
|
End of June
|
luca langoni
|
Right hamstring tear
|
06/06/23
|
End of June
|
Luis Advincula
|
Injury to the lateral lateral ligament of the right knee
|
06/06/23
|
End of August
|
Augustine Sandez
|
plantar fasciitis
|
5/15/23
|
Indeterminate
|
Martin Payero
|
Left adductor muscle injury
|
05/30/2023
|
end of june
|
Exequiel Zeballos
|
Bone edema in left knee
|
05/15/2023
|
Indeterminate
|
Gonzalo Morales
|
Right hamstring tear
|
05/31/2023
|
Midle June
|
Thomas Diaz
|
Left Achilles tendon rupture
|
04/26/2023
|
end of october
As for those suspended, it must be said that Marcelo Weigandt, who played a great match against Colo-Colo and scored the winning goal, is not available for this match as he was sent off for an (involuntary) kick to the head in the match against Arsenal on the last day that resulted in a fall for Xeneize who will go in search of recovery against Lanús with a highly decimated squad.
