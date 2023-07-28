In order not to stray from the qualifying positions for the Copa Libertadores, Boca needs to continue adding three points and on Date 27, the last of the Professional Soccer League (LPF) 2023, will play with Independiente at the Estadio Libertadores de América Ricardo Enrique Bochini. Almirón’s team will use this match as a preparation for the vital duel in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Nacional from Uruguay.
Jorge Almirón is going through one of his best moments as Boca’s coach since, despite not having an outstanding collective performance, the team is getting results and is in the middle of a streak of 6 games without defeat by the LPF with 5 victories (3 of these in a row) and 1 draw. Despite this, Almirón wants to continue filming the team for the round of 16 duels of the Copa Libertadores.
One of the situations that contributed to Xeneize going through this moment is that many of their injured players ended up recovering and are available for the coach. All the injured have already returned to training but not all of them are in a position to face an official match and we are mainly talking about Marcos Rojo. The defender recovered from his cruciate ligament injury but when he was close to returning to the professional squad he suffered a muscle injury playing for the reserves that kept him away from the courts. He is now training but the coach hesitates to put him as a starter. It is the only great doubt of Almirón that he has today.
As for those suspended, Boca will not be able to use Pol Fernández and Bruno Valdez due to the accumulation of yellow cards while Lucas Blondel and Lucas Janson cannot debut with the Ribera team since they were not scored for this tournament and the same is happening with Jorman Campuzano.
