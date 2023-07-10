At La Bombonera, Boca will face Huracán in a very important duel for both of them who have different needs on this Date 24 of the Professional Football League (LPF) 2023. The blue and gold team does not want to lose more ground in the fight for qualify for the international cups while Diego Martínez’s team, recently arrived from Tigre, only managed to add three points in 1 of their last 19 games played and is now in the fight not to be relegated.
More news from Boca and all its news:
Almirón’s team is going through a very difficult time since they have not managed to get good results but they have not managed to establish an idea of the game among the squad that has suffered many injuries and casualties among the players who are the main protagonists in the starting eleven but also the referents of the establishment. In addition, many young players have spent a lot of time injured so they were unable to add playing minutes and develop as players, mainly speaking of Luca Langoni and Exequiel Zeballos, two players for whom there were high expectations at the beginning of the 2023 season.
Likewise, facing this match, the Xeneize team will recover three players who were absent in the last matches such as Darío Benedetto, Norberto Briasco and Equi Fernández. It should be stated that Marcos Rojo’s situation is quite strange since he traveled to the United States to recover from the discomfort in his knee (in which he suffered a torn cruciate ligament).
Next we review all the injured of the Boca squad:
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
EXEQUIEL ZEBALLOS
|
Knee injury
|
04/17/2023
|
END OF JULY
|
RED FRAMES
|
Calf muscle tear
|
06/29/2023
|
UNDEFINED
|
luca langoni
|
Muscle strain
|
06/07/2023
|
END OF JULY
|
LUIS ADVÍNCULA
|
Knee injury
|
06/07/2023
|
END OF JULY
|
OSCAR ROMERO
|
Muscle problems
|
07/03/2023
|
UNDEFINED
As for those suspended, Jorge Figal (due to accumulation of yellow cards) and Esteban Rolón (for having been sent off in the match against Unión de Santa Fé) will not be able to be present in the duel against Huracán on this date 24 and both will agurdarán la next day.
#Boca #injured #suspended #match #Huracán #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply