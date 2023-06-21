Jorge Almirón has had a rather irregular start to his career as coach of Boca since he has managed to have certain positive streaks in which the team has had a good collective performance but in others where his managers have not been able to display a good game and this generated some concern among the fans. Now, for Date 21 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), he must visit Godoy Cruz in Mendoza in what is expected to be a very difficult match for Xeneize who seeks to finish in the best way in the standings.
Now, taking into account that Almirón has already been in charge of the professional squad for almost 2 months, the coach has not been able to clearly establish his idea of the game and this was partly due to the pressure generated by wearing the Boca shirt with everything what this represents but also an aspect that must be highlighted, which is the number of injuries that the squad has suffered in the first half of 2023.
The important thing about these injuries is that they have affected the main players on the squad such as Darío Benedetto, Frank Fabra, Luca Langoni or Marcos Rojo, despite the fact that he was injured due to a torn cruciate ligament but did not return to the pitch due to an injury muscular. It should also be noted that Sebastian Villa, who was an important piece for the coach, was removed from the squad after being found guilty of gender violence towards his former partner.
Knowing this situation and everything that affected Boca during these matches, these are the injured from the Xeneize professional squad before the match against Tomba in Mendoza:
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
red frames
|
Right anterior rectus tear
|
06/05/2022
|
End of June
|
Augustine Sandez
|
plantar fasciitis
|
Middle of May
|
no return date
|
Luis Advincula
|
Injury to the lateral lateral ligament of the right knee
|
06/06/2023
|
middle of august
|
Michael Merentiel
|
Right adductor muscle injury
|
06/06/2023
|
Beginning of July
|
luca langoni
|
Right hamstring tear
|
06/06/2023
|
End of June
|
Frank Fabra
|
Left hamstring tear
|
06/06/2023
|
Beginning of July
|
Martin Payero
|
Left adductor muscle injury
|
05/30/2023
|
End of June
|
Exequiel Zeballos
|
Left knee discomfort
|
05/15/2023
|
no return date
|
Equi Fernandez
|
knee discomfort
|
06/11/2023
|
no return date
|
Norberto Briasco
|
Ankle injury
|
06/19/2023
|
Pending studies to be carried out
Regarding those suspended, the squad is in optimal conditions and no player is at risk of being suspended for accumulating four yellow cards.
