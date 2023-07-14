Boca wants to close the 2023 Professional Soccer League (LPF) championship in the best possible way after what was a very bad tournament in terms of performance both individually and as a group since a compact game was never seen by the riverside team throughout this championship. Now, they must play with Gimnasia de la Plata as a visitor in a match corresponding to Date 25 that will go to the Forest with the aim of continuing to add points so as not to lose their place in the fight to enter the International Cups next season.
It should be mentioned throughout this entire first half of 2023, the Boca squad suffered a huge number of injuries to important players such as Marcos Rojo, who started the year recovering from his cruciate ligament injury but once he He was fit to play again, he suffered different muscle injuries that took him away from the field or even the situation of Darío Benedetto who had several muscle injuries throughout these 5 months of action.
In this situation, Jorge Almirón has been assembling the team according to the available players and not the ones he wanted to field, so, at a certain point, the poor performance of his players can be understood. It must also be clarified that former Elche came halfway through the championship to replace Hugo Ibarra due to the poor results that the Ribera team was having.
Facing the duel with Gymnastics, these are all the injured from the Boca squad:
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
Exequiel Zeballos
|
Knee injury
|
04/17/2023
|
07/23/2023
|
red frames
|
Calf muscle tear
|
06/29/2023
|
end of july
|
Luis Advincula
|
Knee injury
|
06/07/2023
|
early august
|
luca langoni
|
Muscle strain
|
06/07/2023
|
Undefined
As for those suspended, Esteban Rolón and Jorge Figal are available again after the game against Huracán but Alan Varela and Bruno Valdez are at risk of missing games since both would be suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.
