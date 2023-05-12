Boca is trying to find its new football idea at the hands of Jorge Almirón after the departure of Hugo Ibarra. The former coach of Lanús started his cycle in La Ribera with irregular results but he was on the rise due to the very convincing victories against Racing and Colo-Colo that had positioned him in a good way for the Superclásico but the defeat against River once again clouded the panorama and now the Boca world is full of doubts.
Taking this scenario into account, Xeneize will have to face Belgrano for Date 16 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF) and is obliged to get the three points against his people to be able to get out of this confusing stage with the aim of being able to get a Game idea to be that candidate team again in each tournament in which it participates. To find this idea, Almirón needs to have as many of the squad available and this is something that is not happening at present since the team will have many casualties to face the Pirata from Córdoba. It should also be mentioned that for this match he has managed to recover three players who were important at the beginning of the cycle, such as Frank Fabra, Darío Benedetto and Juan Ramírez.
Elsewhere, he suffered some injuries and suspensions but it is also worth clarifying that he has two players called up for the U-20 World Cup with Argentina, such as Valentín Barco and Lautaro Di Lollo.
Who are Boca’s injured for the match against Belgrano on Date 16 of the LPF?
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
red frames
|
Cruciate ligaments of the knee
|
10/12/22
|
beginning of June
|
Bruno Valdez
|
Tear in the biceus femoris
|
04/12/23
|
End of May
|
Juan Ramirez
|
Tear in the biceus femoris
|
04/15/23
|
End of May
|
luca langoni
|
Muscle resentment of the tear in the left hamstring
|
02/05/23
|
End of May
|
Exequiel Zeballos
|
Left knee discomfort
|
05/15/23
|
Undefined
Who are those suspended from Boca for the match against Belgrano?
Jorge Almirón will have to rebuild the team to face the Pirate since it has a huge number of players who will not be able to be part of the team. As for those suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, Alan Varela and Pol Fernández will not be able to play, while Miguel Merentiel, Nicolás Valentini and Equi Fernández will be absent due to expulsions after the fights in the superclassic.
