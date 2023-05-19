Jorge Almirón’s Boca will have a very complicated match on Date 17 of the Professional Football League (LPF) where he will have to visit the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Paternal to face Gabriel Milito’s Argentinos Jrs. Both teams are at the top of the standings, he Bug is ninth while the xeneize It is in the thirteenth position but both are very far from the River leader.
Against this background is the Almirón team that comes from reaping 3 victories (against Racing and Belgrano for the LPF and Colo-Colo for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores) in the last 4 games, being the loss against River in the superclassic the only defeat in this period.
Taking this football moment into account, the squad has been greatly affected by injuries in recent months, but the ones that occurred were in very important players in the Ribera team squad, such as those of Darío Benedetto or Frank Fabra who were starters for the coach when he took over after the departure of Hugo Ibarra from office. It must also be taken into account that Valentín Barco, a player who Almirón gave many minutes in his first games, was called up to the U-20 World Cup to play with Javier Mascherano’s Argentina team, so he will miss many games with Boca in the following days.
Now, at the end of the season with many parts of the championship and the group stage already played, these are the only Boca players who are injured:
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
red frames
|
Cruciate Ligament Injury
|
10/12/23
|
beginning of June
|
luca langoni
|
Tear in the left hamstring
|
02/05/23
|
End of May
|
Exequiel Zeballos
|
knee discomfort
|
05/15/23
|
indefinitely
Regarding the suspensions, the squad is without players who are not qualified for this match. The only one at risk is Jorge Figal, who has four yellow cards so far in the Argentine soccer championship.
