We all wanted to be in the Libertadores, but in Boca's history much worse things happened than playing in the Sudamericana for one year. Let's put on the candidate's hat and put together a competitive team to end the international drought. It's a good chance. pic.twitter.com/Hix6mRvGkT

The following year, already with Coco Basile, Boca repeats the title, beating Pumas of Mexico in the final (4-3 on penalties after two 1-1).

In 2004 he went with Chino Benítez as coach, beating Bolívar in the final (0-1 and 2-0).

MotoGP | Pedrosa: "In Yamaha something went wrong or it wasn't well directed"

See also MotoGP | Pedrosa: "In Yamaha something went wrong or it wasn't well directed"

Boca participated in 10 editions of the Copa Sudamericana: 2002, 2003, 2004 (champion), 2005 (champion), 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2014 pic.twitter.com/M6HkQy7zZu

2002 – Boca did not give it much importance and was eliminated in the round of 16 by Gimnasia.

2003 – They were eliminated against Atlético Nacional in the quarterfinals (0-1 and 1-4).

2004 and 2005 – champion

2006 – Eliminated on penalties in the round of 16 against Nacional de Montevideo

2007 – Eliminated in the round of 16 vs. San Pablo.

2008 – In the quarterfinals, they fell to Inter of Brazil (0-2 and 1-2).

2009 – Eliminated by Vélez in the round of 16 (1-1 and 0-1).

2012 – Eliminated in the 16th round by Independiente. With Falcioni as coach.

2014 – Last participation so far. With Arruabarrena as coach, he beat Rosario Central, Deportivo Capiatá on penalties, Cerro Porteño and in the semifinals his classic rival River eliminated him, after 0-0 and 0-1.