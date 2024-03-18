The South American Cup will have in 2024 a more than special edition, taking into account that teams of the magnitude of Boca Juniors and Racing will be present for Argentina in the second most important continental tournament at the club level, while Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Corinthians and Cruzeiro will defend Brazilian football, among other participating groups.
In 2023 the champion was Liga de Quito (Ecuador), which made its way to the Libertadores group zone, so in this way the tournament will look for a new champion. How did “Xeneize” fare in the history of this competition? We go over it.
How many titles does Boca have in the Copa Sudamericana?
In total, since its creation in 2002 to replace the Mercusur Cup, Boca won it twice, 2004 and 2005. Yes, it was two-time champion.
In 2004 he went with Chino Benítez as coach, beating Bolívar in the final (0-1 and 2-0).
The following year, already with Coco Basile, Boca repeats the title, beating Pumas of Mexico in the final (4-3 on penalties after two 1-1).
How many times did Boca play in the Copa Sudamericana?
Boca has participated in ten editions of the Copa Sudamericana so far, before this one in 2024.
2002 – Boca did not give it much importance and was eliminated in the round of 16 by Gimnasia.
2003 – They were eliminated against Atlético Nacional in the quarterfinals (0-1 and 1-4).
2004 and 2005 – champion
2006 – Eliminated on penalties in the round of 16 against Nacional de Montevideo
2007 – Eliminated in the round of 16 vs. San Pablo.
2008 – In the quarterfinals, they fell to Inter of Brazil (0-2 and 1-2).
2009 – Eliminated by Vélez in the round of 16 (1-1 and 0-1).
2012 – Eliminated in the 16th round by Independiente. With Falcioni as coach.
2014 – Last participation so far. With Arruabarrena as coach, he beat Rosario Central, Deportivo Capiatá on penalties, Cerro Porteño and in the semifinals his classic rival River eliminated him, after 0-0 and 0-1.
When was the last time Boca played the Copa Sudamericana?
