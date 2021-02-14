Boca Juniors, current two-time Argentine soccer champion, begins a new illusion this Sunday when it receives Gimnasia and Esgrima La Plata on the initial date of Zone B of the Professional Soccer League Cup (LPF).

The game will be played from 7:20 p.m. in La Bombonera, will be refereed by Pablo Echavarría and televised by TNT Sports.

The boquenses reinforcements at the moment are two: Marcos Rojo, coming from Manchester and still in full set-up after having spent almost all of 2020 inactive; and the other an acquaintance of the house, forward Cristian Pavón, who returned to the club after a loan in the Los Angeles Galaxy of the US MLS.

So DT Miguel Russo will fix himself with what he already had, which is not little because it was enough to win the last two tournaments, with some tweaks such as the presence from the start of Mauro Zárate in the attack along with Carlos Tevez, the team captain and club idol.

Gymnastics lost some important pieces, such as goalkeeper Jorge Broun, defender Paolo Goltz and midfielder Matías García, and in their places will be Nelson Insfrán – while the newly incorporated Rodrigo Rey is getting ready – Germán Guiffrey and Matías Pérez García from Salta .