With open arms and the goal cry still in their throats, Boca celebrates a historic event in the Women’s Libertadores. They beat Corinthians, defender of the title, 2-1 and entered the top four on the continent. Now he will have to face Deportivo Cali to follow the course that will take him to the cup.
The Argentine team had achieved its best position in this event in the second edition of the Libertadores in 2010, when it managed to win the bronze medal. This year Jorge Martínez’s team will go for more. And he has what. He has just left out the last champion of the continental tournament who was going for his fourth cup.
Despite the fact that the Brazilians had control of the ball for most of the game thanks to a good associated and collective game, Boca was precise when it came to attacking and finishing. In the game that was played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, the xeneixes opened the scoring with a goal from Kishi Nuñez at 22 minutes after receiving a rebound from the crossbar, and finished off from the left side of goalkeeper Leticia, who had wrong output. The Brazilians partially leveled it with a header from Adriana, after a cross from Jaqueline. Las Xeneizes sentenced the victory with a header from Estefanía Palomar in the 75th minute, thanks to a perfect assist from captain Yamila Rodríguez.
Beyond the precise play of Boca’s strikers, the great player of the night for Martínez’s team was goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros who, with her interventions and saves, many times prevented Corinthians’ attacks from ending in a goal.
Now Boca will face Deportivo Cali in the first semifinal of this edition of the Libertadores Femenina. The match will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito, this Tuesday, October 25, starting at 7:00 p.m. in Argentina
