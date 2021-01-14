Boca played badly throughout the series against Santos and was eliminated without extenuating circumstances. And now, beyond the final against Banfield in the local cup, questions and doubts arise regarding the future of some players, as happened with River after the defeat with Palmeiras. Will Carlos Tevez look for a new opportunity in Boca? Did Frank Fabra complete a cycle, who had himself expelled as a child? What will happen to Andrada and Buffarini? The questions are many and are mixed with the feeling that Miguel Angel Russo could have done something more from the substitute bench. Were Boca’s changes good? Yes, it happens a lot – hard defeats often trigger puzzles.

Tevez was plugged in. His great desire, it is known, is to win a new Copa Libertadores. He Apache He was the best player on the team during the season, but he was not enough to reach the Maracana final. The disappointment will be great for the forward who will turn 37 in February and has a contract until July of this year. The feeling was that this was the cup. Boca will have to wait, which for 13 years has not been left with the maximum continental title.

There are other players who will have to define their future. Julio Buffarini is in conflict with the leaders and for now he will not renew the bond that expires in a few months. Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada accumulates desire to make the jump to Europe. Mauro Zárate watches all the important games from the outside and is upset. Colombian Fabra arrived at the club in January 2016 and has failed at key moments. Will the credit have run out? And something else: if Marcos Rojo finally arrives, some center-back will have to leave.

And the review will also touch Miguel Angel Russo, who renewed until the end of the year. Did Russo lack audacity during the series? Boca was very poor in the first leg in the Bombonera because the team played not to score goals. He settled for the away goal of the return leg. But the players had a bad night at Vila Belmiro and the opaqueness of the first leg was magnified.

Further, Russo’s changes will be put in the magnifying glass, just like Gallardo’s team in the final against Flamengo in 2019. The DT appealed for the position for position at halftime: Buffarini for Jara and Capaldo for González. He was not encouraged to more, even when he was already a goal down. Edwin Cardona did not play a second. Minutes after Fabra’s expulsion, Russo took Salvio out to put Mas in when the team fell 3-0.

“I have no excuses. In Boca being out in the semifinals is not logical; one looks for more things. Defeat hurts. I am responsible and I take care of everything, ”said Miguel Russo at the conference. And he closed: “We have made mistakes and in these circumstances they weigh a lot. The idea was to play as equals, but it cost us a lot. It is the first time they have scored so many goals against us ”.