It was not an easy 2021 for Boca. Although he managed to win the Copa Argentina and qualify for the Copa Libertadores, the team left many doubts in football and the coach was upset by the attitude of several players off the field of play.
With the almost assured continuity of Sebastián Battaglia, we review who are the players who could end their cycle at the club.
The Colombian expressed his desire to continue his career in Europe and it is expected that an offer will arrive to be able to sell it.
A player who did not respond in the best way and who was also involved in problems off the court. He could return to Peru, where Alianza Lima is looking for him.
Due to his attitudes off the field of play and despite his desire to continue, Cardona will not continue in Boca. The loan is due and a new club will have to be found.
His contract expires in June and the idea is to be able to sell it so that it does not go away for free. Los Angeles Galaxy wants him again, although an offer also came from Celta de Vigo.
A player who had many ups and downs with the Boca jersey and who for many has already completed his cycle at the club. Juveniles are coming into your position and it might be time to get a sale.
Licha López did not have the continuity she hoped for, she became the third option for the coach and would welcome the exit in this market.
After a poor first semester, in which he lost his place in the team, Rolón could continue his career in Mexican soccer.
#Boca #footballers #play #game #club #Barcelona
Leave a Reply