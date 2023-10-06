The hope of lifting the seventh is still standing and has Boca fans dreaming wide awake after Xeneize eliminated Palmeiras 4-2 on penalties after having tied 1-1 in the second leg semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores 2023 The Argentine team played a very good first half in which they went to half-time with the lead after Cavani’s goal but came out to wait and speculate in the second half knowing that Verdão had been looking for the tie that they ended up getting together with the expulsion of Marcos Rojo who will not be able to play the definition against Fluminense on November 4 at the Maracaná Stadium.
Boca’s path to this final, the first since 2018 when it lost to River in that memorable match in Madrid, was marked by penalties and with an undisputed great protagonist such as Sergio Romero.
In the round of 16, the draw determined that Nacional from Uruguay would be the rival of Almirón’s team, which played a terrible match in the neighboring country and everything was played to define in La Bombonera, which was a match that had Xeneize down on the scoreboard. at the beginning but they ended up tying it. In the definition from the 12 steps, Sergio Romero managed to score 2 shots from Bag players to give him the classification.
Already in the quarterfinals, came the series with Racing that was full of controversies due to different situations on both sides such as the recent past with definitions of domestic finals against or the pasts of Gago and Romero for the rival club. They were two very weak football-level matches but loaded with emotion and tension that were decided from the penalty spot. Once again, Sergio Romero dressed as a hero, saving 2 penalties to give him a ticket to the semifinals.
Against Palmeiras, he had a huge series, especially as a visitor where he had a dream match with spectacular saves during the 90 minutes but in the moment of truth, in the penalties, he managed to reduce his entire hierarchy by saving penalties from Raphael Veiga (from excellent way) and Gustavo Gómez.
It should be noted that since Sergio Romero arrived at Boca’s goal, he saved 12 penalties, which represents a spectacular number for a goalkeeper considering that it is not common to have a goalkeeper who saves penalties. With these performances, Chiquito Romero has already entered the hearts of Boca fans and now he wants to make history on November 4 in Rio de Janeiro.
