Agustín Rossi ends his contract on June 30 in Boca and the negotiations to renew are not easy at all. The goalkeeper wants an important update in his salary and that they recognize the low money that he received, in his opinion, for the relevance that he had in recent years.
The goalkeeper position is not easy, and even less so in a club as big as Boca. They say that the arcs in this kind of equipment are huge and they are not for everyone. In addition to needing quality and hierarchy, a lot of personality is required.
Rossi has all that and has already entered the hearts of the fans. He becomes a giant in penalties, he responds when they come to him and is the one to defend the goal for many more years. Xeneize has already found its goalkeeper and has to make every effort to retain him.
It is not time to do tests or look for a replacement that you do not have the guarantee of results. The leadership must reach an agreement with the goalkeeper and put the money in your renewal (instead of spending it on a hire).
The Abbondanzieri Duck It is a sacred word if we have to talk about the club’s arc and he gave the go-ahead for them to achieve their continuity. “If I dare to talk about Rossi, it is because I would like him to stay. Because when you catch the rhythm of Boca’s goal, it’s a very good thing. And Agustín is barbaric. The other day people recognized him and he deserved it, “he declared in dialogue with Radio La Red.
The fans have already left their position in the Bombonera and demanded that it continue. It is time for the leaders to do their part and ensure that Boca has a goalkeeper for many more years.
related links
More news from Boca
#Boca #goalkeeper #reinforcement #continuity #Agustín #Rossi
Leave a Reply