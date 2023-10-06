Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/10/2023 – 0:20

Boca Juniors (Argentina) will be Fluminense’s opponent in the Copa Libertadores decision. The Argentines’ place was achieved on Thursday night (5) at Allianz Parque, with a 4-2 victory over Verdão in the penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw in regular time. In the first leg of the semifinals, at Bombonera last week, the score was 0-0.

This way, Tricolor das Laranjeiras (who guaranteed their place in the decision by defeating Internacional in Porto Alegre) and Boca Juniors will decide who will win the trophy of the main club competition in South America on November 4th at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Argentine team reaches its 12th Libertadores final, the first since 2018, drawing all knockout matches: against Nacional (Uruguay) in the round of 16, Racing (Argentina) in the quarterfinals and Palmeiras in the semifinals.

Playing at home, Palmeiras managed to maintain greater possession of the ball, but it ended up being ineffective, as it created few scoring opportunities, two long-range shots from midfielder Gabriel Menino. Boca closed down in defense and bet on quick transitions from defense to attack. And it was in this way that the Argentines opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, when Merentiel got rid of defender Gustavo Gómez, invaded the area and rolled just enough for Cavani to check first time.

⚽ @BocaJrsOficial ahead! Edinson Cavani opened the scoring in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Semifinal #Libertadores.#EternalGlory pic.twitter.com/ec4nOCDMdX — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) October 6, 2023

The team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira only managed to create more in the 21st minute of the final stage, when defender Marcos Rojo was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the match. With one man less, Boca started to give more space to Verdão’s offensive actions.

With that, in the 27th minute Verdão managed to reach equality, when full-back Piquerez hit a very strong shot from midfield to beat goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

If in the attempt to score Palmeiras’ equalizer the Argentine goalkeeper gave the impression that he failed to jump a little too late, in the penalty shootout he shone, defending Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Gómez’s shots to help Boca Juniors overcome Verdão by 4 to 2 on maximum penalties, in which Weverton even saved Cavani’s charge.