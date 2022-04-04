After the 2-2 draw against Arsenal, Boca Juniors begins its journey through the Copa Libertadores. This Tuesday, Sebastián Battaglia’s team debuts in Group E against Deportivo Cali And all the cannons point to the Seventh.
Next, all the information about the premiere of Boca in the Libertadores:
Date: Tuesday, April 5
Where: Deportivo Cali Stadium
RefereeJesus Valenzuela
Hour: 21:30 (ARG, BRA), 01:30 (ESP), 18:30 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by Fox Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Deportivo Cali: Acevedo; Gutierrez, Burdisso, Marsiglia, Velasco; Congo, Camargo; Vasquez, Gonzalez, Teo Gutierrez; Vuletich. SD: Raphael Dudamel.
Mouth: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Gastón Ávila, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez; Oscar Romero; Eduardo Salvio and Dario Benedetto. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.
The Xeneize has a favorable record against the Colombians: they faced each other in 10 chances, 5 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss. Featured data? The last time they met (6-2) it ended in a 6-2 win.
