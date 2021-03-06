A new edition of the 2021 Women’s Copa Libertadores has begun and nothing more and nothing less is being played than in our country. At the José Amalfitani Stadium, Boca made his debut against Santiago Morning Chile but could not take advantages: ended in a draw 1-1.

It was a very studied and worked match. In the first half Boca had two chances to convert. At 4 minutes, Yamila Rodriguez -Recently arrived from the tour in the United States with the Argentine National Team- he tried with a shot from outside the area that Torrero, the Chilean goalkeeper, contained, and then at 34 again was the protagonist after stopping with his right foot the penalty kicked by Fabiana Vallejos.

The Xeneize he was trying to play with his wings. At the departure of Laurina Oliveros, also called up with the National Team, at the beginning she opted to play outside with Stabile, leaving the central players standing in the middle of the court, while the wingers went up towards the rival area with the wingers, due to that Santiago Morning took advantage of the mark in the middle of the court to cut, recover and thus form the counter attack.

Boca against Santiago Morning in the debut of the Copa Libertadores. Photo: @ 10_xeneizes

In the second half, the Chilean team made three changes at halftime to reinforce the bands, which was where Boca generated danger. Given this, the game became even more blocked because both teams worked the brand very well and this made Boca unable to reach the rival area through the game. At 12 through a corner, Florencia Quiñónez opened the scoring. When the goalkeeper wanted to cut the center, the ball slipped from her hands and the midfielder took advantage: right hand and inside: 1-0.

But the partial and local victory lasted 20 minutes. At 37, again through a corner, Helen Galaz scored the head tie and Oliveros had nothing to do.

On Monday 8, for date 2 of group B, Boca will face Deportivo Trópico again at the José Amalfitani Stadium from Bolivia starting at 7.30pm.