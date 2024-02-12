This Saturday on Date 4 of the Professional League Cup,Boca Juniors could not take advantage of his property by distributing points with Defense and Justice after finishing their match without scoring. The lackluster meeting led to the whistles of those present in The Bombonera made an appearance. Added to this, controversy arose since at the end of the first half, the whistler Jorge Baliño charged penalty for The Falcon due to alleged lack of Lucas Blondel to Alexis Sotobut after review of the VAR, annulled his decision. Already in the complement, blonde The crossbar burst, and the local team took control of the match, but the rival goalkeeper Cristopher Fiermarin He cut everything short. With this, The Xeneize reached six points in the Zone Bwhile his rival continues to take one unit away from him, being out of qualifying for the final phase for now.
Next, we will review the preview of their next match against Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero. Come on.
In which stadium is Boca-Central Córdoba played?
Date: Wednesday, February 14
Location: La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: La Bombonera
Hours: 7:15 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:15 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 5:15 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 4:15 p.m. in Mexico and 11:15 p.m. in Spain.
Referee: Nicolás Lamolina
How can you see Boca-Central Córdoba?
TV Channel: TNT Sports Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani suffered a case of enterocolitis and was not present at the Ezeiza Stadium, so he will not play against this rival.
Leandro Brey, Nicolás Valentini, Ezequiel Fernández and Cristian Medina will join training this Tuesday after the Pre-Olympic, but they will not be in this match either.
It is likely that Martínez will repeat the team.
What is the latest news from Central Córdoba?
Abel Eduardo Balbo's team has just beaten Sarmiento de Junín 3-0 on the previous date, and since they have neither injuries nor suspensions, they have a great chance of stopping the same XI.
Possible formations
Mouth: Rosemary; Blondel, Lema, Figal, Blanco; Advíncula, G. Fernández, Benítez, Zenón; Benedetto, Merentiel
Córdoba Central: Mehring; Torrent, Minissale, Valdez, Laquidain; García, Miloc, Kalinski, Atencio; Molina, Monzón.
Forecast
Boca will win 2 to 0 with a double from Merentiel.
