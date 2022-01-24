It has been a long time since Boca Juniors had a transfer market, in my opinion, so successful and so accurate for the positions that it needs to incorporate: it has been reinforced in all the lines and incorporating hierarchy in each one of them.
Except for the goalkeeper position, where Sebastián Battaglia and his coaching staff bet 100% on the conditions of Agustín Rossi or Javier García as a replacement (I would have brought one more goalkeeper), the “Xeneize” he has added good footballers in each of the spinal columns.
Nicholas Figal He is a great defender, he has already shown it in Independiente and he also comes from adding experience in the United States MLS, so together with Carlos Izquierdoz and Marcos Rojo, plus the return to the club of Gaston Avila, another boy who is at a great level, it seems that the defense is covered.
In the middle of the playing field, added to what the kids have already shown that they can contribute a lot, the return of pole Fernandez it’s key. He is an excellent soccer player, he has already acquired a lot of filming in Mexico and he is at a good age (30 years old) to be able to win over the people of Boca.
And up? The best for the last. One of the bombshells on the market. Darius Benedict He decided that it was the optimal time to wear that shirt that belongs so much to him, that did so much good for both the Boca fan and the center forward himself.
He was not at such an optimal moment in Europe, that’s why he decided to turn around, trying to relaunch his career at 31 years old: he is the most loved “9” in Boca after Martín Palermo, at least in recent years, the one with the best performance He has had and will seek to do it again to magnify his idolatry.
