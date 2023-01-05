Valentine Boat He is considered one of the great promises of the inferior “Xeneizes” and a fixed piece in the youth teams of the Argentine team, and although he is very loved by the Boca fan, who has placed hope in him seeing his quality on the left side, DT Hugo Ibarra has not considered him to take him to the preseason.
That is why the 2004 category jewel would not look badly at being able to leave the Boquense institution in search of minutes, despite the fact that he is young and still has a long way to go, and precisely in the last hours an offer from Getafe from Spainwho wants to take him in this pass market in exchange for four million dollars for half his token.
Although the kid born on Veinticinco de Mayo has a termination clause of around 15 million clean dollarsthe Football Council did not immediately reject it: it will analyze the proposal and give an answer in the next few days, although in principle they consider it low.
The truth is that weeks before the start of work in Ezeiza, the leadership met with its representative and relatives with the aim of beginning to move forward with the renewal of his contract that expires in December 2023, but no agreement was reached, so the boy’s agent countered.
Boca will take some time to analyze Getafe’s offer, since they fear that at the end of this year he will go free without leaving any money for the institution that saw him born.
