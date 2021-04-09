Boca’s draw in the Copa Libertadores left an area to be alert and with great challenges for Miguel Angel Russo and company. The team headed on the court by Carlos Tevez will be part of the Group C next to Barcelona from Ecuador, The Strongest from Bolivia and Saints from Brazil or San Lorenzo, who are playing the preliminary phase (the first leg was won by the São Paulo players 2-1 as visitors).

It is that beyond the crossing that can occur before the Brazilians to reissue the last semifinal, the trip to the always complex height of La Paz generates a risk in the initial phase.

The draw was lived calmly in Ezeiza, but with everyone – players, coaching staff and leaders – aware that they should give a plus to the game they are showing so far during 2021. “Mouth must improve and prevail against rivals at home and be smart on every trip “, they reviewed before Clarion from the privacy of the club.

The last slap before Santos can also be taken as a small rematch of what happened in January (they equalized without goals in La Bombonera but Boca fell thrashed, without giving answers, 0-3 in the return). If the crossing occurs, of course.

If instead the rival is San Lorenzo, the degree of difficulty will be for knowledge among Argentines, in addition to the logical extra seasoning that will give it the status of classic.

For Boca, the start in the Cup will coincide with the outcome of the local tournament, in which he has to get good results soon to get into the definition. That is a problem: already in the Super League that won its premiere in the Libertadores in 2020 (against Caracas, in Venezuela) he faced it with substitutes and the 1-1 in the end it made him uneasy.

The trip to Ecuador, before a traditional team like Barcelona, at least he will play it on the plain From Guayaquil. And for The Strongest it will be the same old story: lack of oxygen he will solve a good part of the game or not when he goes to Bolivia.

