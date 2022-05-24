After the 3-0 victory against Tigre at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and consecration in the League Cup, Mouth Juniors thinks about Thursday against Deportivo Cali at La Bombonera for the sixth date of group E of the Copa Libertadores de América.
Mouth still regrets the draw against Corinthians at home, despite the superiority during the 90 minutes and taking over the best goal chances, those led by Sebastián Battaglia tied 1-1. The victory guaranteed the top for the Argentine team.
For its part, Deportivo Cali beat Always Ready 3-0 for date 5 of group E of the Copa Libertadores de América. That way, Xeneize reaches the last day with one foot out of the round of 16.
Everything will be defined on the last day: both matches will be played on Thursday, May 26 from 9:00 p.m. in Argentina. With Always already eliminated —they only aspire to reach third place and reach the Copa Sudamericana— Deportivo Cali, Corinthians and Mouth The 2 places for the round of 16 of the most important club competition in America will be disputed.
Despite recent results, Mouth He still depends on himself: if he beats Deportivo Cali at La Bombonera by the last date, he will be among the top 16 in the tournament. The loss will automatically sideline the Ribera club and could even jeopardize their place in the Copa Sudamericana if Always Ready beats Corinthians and overtakes them on goal difference.
In case of a tie, I would need the Bolivians to beat the Timao in Brazil by -minimum- 2 goal difference. Another scenario that raised doubts is one in which Mouth tied 0-0 and Always Ready beat Corinthians 2-0. In that case, Boca and Corinthians would be equal in everything, even in away goals. In this way, the last tiebreaker criterion would come into play, the CONMEBOL ranking as of December 2021, where the Xeneize is third and those of Brazil twenty-ninth.
- Greater goal difference: difference between marked and received.
- If the goal difference is equal, the club that has scored the most goals will qualify.
- If equality persists, the position will be defined in favor of the club that has converted the most as a visitor.
- If in any case they remain equal, the best positioned in the CONMEBOL Club Ranking as of December 16, 2021 will advance.
