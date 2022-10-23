With the 2-2 draw against Independiente before a Bombonera packed with fans (added to Racing’s 1-1 draw against River at the Cilindro de Avellaneda), Boca became champion of the 2022 Professional Football League in Argentina after from a very weak start that, with the change of coach, ended in a new local title.
In a tournament that was played in a very limited way, with many matches that were played during the week, for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Ibarra team’s record was 16 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. Let’s remember that the former right back of the Ribera club took over as coach of the team on July 8 after the elimination of the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16 and a fall against San Lorenzo.
Since the arrival of Ibarra as coach, the team became strong on the defensive side thanks to Agustín Rossi’s performances in goal and from this aspect of the game he began to build the victories that led him to the title.
It is also to highlight the appearance of the youth at key moments of the tournament such as those of Luca Langoni, author of 6 goals in the tournament that allowed him to add 11 points to Xeneize, or Gonzalo Morales at times when Benedetto and Vázquez were not available . Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Aaron Molinas or Agustín Sández were also participants.
Undoubtedly, despite its very weak start under Sebastián Battaglia, Boca was the best team in the championship even though it did not stand out in the game but did win the key matches and when they gave it the chance to climb to the top of position table, took advantage of it and never got off it again.
Congratulations to Boca and all its fans for a new title!
