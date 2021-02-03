Boca’s dressing room always had leaks. From the golden times of Carlos Bianchi to this second stage of Miguel Angel Russo, everything is known. And although many fans choose “kill the messenger”, journalism finds out because the protagonists themselves download the information.

The cracks that always existed, however, did not prevent the celebration of Cups and championships. If even Juan Román Riquelme, the club’s top idol turned vice president, and Martín Palermo, the man who scored the most goals with the blue and gold jersey, lived among their differences. Not to mention the “Hawks” Y “Pigeons” that flew over the Trade Employees Union, where the squad was trained in the early nineties with Maestro Tabárez. Or Diego Latorre, when he was still Gambetita and not a flowery language commentator, described as a “cabaret” at the Boca del Bambino Veira …

Now, those same players with strong personalities have positions in the leadership. Riquelme, it is said; Raúl Alfredo Cascini, Jorge Bermúdez and Marcelo Delgado. They are the members of the Soccer Council who have a particular style. They are confrontational.

They like to speak directly to the players and skip their reps. It happened with Franco Soldano, Jan Hurtado, Julio Buffarini and Guillermo Pol Fernández, who last week fired media darts at “the three musketeers “and against Roman himself. “This is Boca”, they often say when looking to manage contracts. They want everything to be written via email or WhatsApp. And they even make conference calls all together so there is no broken phone. Many will say that they defend the interests of the club as they did on the field. Others, those who have to sit down to negotiate, think differently.

In this context, there is a strong figure within the squad that has become a counterweight. Carlos Tevez managed to identify himself as the flag of the team by snubbing Bermúdez himself, who came to describe him as “ex player”. Even Riquelme, in the draw for the last Libertadores, said that a talk was due with the credit of Fuerte Apache to find out if he had “Desire to continue playing.”

Charlie Brown Boca was put on his shoulder and -with Russo’s hand- he showed his best version so that Boca was champion of the Superliga. The emblematic player was sustained by his performance when the Football Council was already beginning to imagine a future without him. But lthe conflict for the renewal of the contract bequeathed and Tevez spoke. He felt his posture. The same thing happened last week, after the appearance of Pol Fernández in the media. Tevez marked the court for them, as anticipated Clarion.

That same day, after the captain spoke for TyC Sports, the Football Council asked that all the interviews of the rest of his teammates be canceled. And last Saturday there was a meeting in Ezeiza. Cascini, Bermúdez and Delgado were there. Tevez was reproached for having spoken and the maximum reference did not like it. Everything in front of the squad and Russo. There was a back and forth. There were already differences due to the departure of Pol Fernandez. Nobody liked it, and Charlie Brown made it known, that the Council has decided to dispense with the down payment. That situation eroded the relationship with Russo, from whom the players expected more support. Is it true that the veteran coach he is no longer an untouchable for Riquelme, disenchanted by the unevenness of the team?

Alejandro Fantino counted in his program on Monday in ESPN that “Tevez was about to retire, tired of the Soccer Council and its handling, but he changed his mind”. The information that the TV host gave to the air did not go unnoticed because they know the friendship between the player and the journalist. “I’m great, they don’t have to tell me when to give a grade”, the captain would have said that he will turn 37 on Friday. And neither will his friends choose him, as President Jorge Amor Ameal said. The reference had to do with the match that the player franchise de Boca had with former president Daniel Angelici, the main political opponent of the current leadership, in a spa in Pinamar.

The photo of “discord”: Daniel Angelici with Carlos Tevez in a Pinamar spa this summer. Photo: Manrique Fernández Buente.

In the Football Council that meeting did not go down well. Above all, in Riquelme, who sees in Tevez a possible rival in the 2023 elections. Will Tevez make a duo with Mauricio Macri? Even so, Roman did what was appropriate as a leader: he made himself available to the captain due to the state of health of Segundo, his father.

“In Boca everything is magnified. The good and bad”, is a historical phrase by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who lived through the time of antagonism between Palermo and Riquelme. Postcards of the club that won the most titles in the country and that – despite the successes – lives today a very hot internal.

