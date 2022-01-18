Boca beat Colo Colo 2-0 and started 2022 on the right foot. In the middle of the preseason and awaiting the arrival of reinforcements, Xeneize is excited about being able to do well in the Copa Libertadores.
The best news of 2021 for the Xeneize was the appearance of the juveniles. In the face of the COVID outbreak, the youth of the reserve demonstrated their conditions and it will be a year to start shooting them on the field of play.
The base of Sebastián Battaglia’s team must be in the youngsters. Alan Varela needs to have more filming, Chimy Avila will seek to show that he returned consolidated from his loan from Central and there will be enthusiasm for the appearance of Exequiel Zeballos. It is also expected that Valentín Barco will have more continuity and that Aaron Molinas and Luis Vázquez will continue to be important.
Boca is also waiting for the arrival of Nicolás Figal and Darío Benedetto in the next few hours. The arrival of reinforcements will be key to add hierarchy and to have more competition. Another who can return is Pol Fernández, who had a good performance during his time at the club.
The most important thing will be consolidate a sports project. With the continuity of Battaglia, it is time to consolidate an idea and not rush the process. Understand that the team is not a favorite to win the Libertadores, but that it must build a team to be able to be.
The mix of youngsters and experienced players will be fundamental and the coach will have the challenge of being able to achieve good results. Will it be the year of Boca? There are reasons for fans to believe.
