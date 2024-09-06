Mouth Juniors and Workshops from Cordoba They will face each other this Saturday in the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup in Mendoza and they are looking to qualify to stay alive in the tournament that can give them direct qualification to the Libertadores Cup 2025.
Diego Martinez He will have to face this decisive match for him and his team with several important absences: Luis Advincula, Miguel Merentiel, Marcelo Saracchi (summoned to Peru and Uruguay for the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup) and Edinson Cavani, Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo and Gary Medelwith physical discomfort that takes them out of the game.
Given this scenario, Juan Barinaga could debut at right back, Lautaro Blanco will remain on the left side, Leandro Brey will occupy the arch, Anselmino will replace Red In defense, the former Lanús player will complete it, Christian Lema. Without Merentiel neither Cavani, Zeballos could accompany Gimenez in the attack.
In the last match played against Admiral Brownhe Xeneize there were no expelled players.
Before leaving Walter Ribonettothe new-old DT, Alexander Medinahe returned to lead the team and before the Xeneize He will make his debut on the bench for a team that is four points behind the leader Velez in the LPF and second, five points behind the same team from Liniers in the general table. In addition, they have several casualties: Matias Catalan and Bruno Barticciotto were called to the selection of Chili; Miguel Navarro to that of Ecuador; Juan Camilo Portilla to that of Colombia due to the injury of Jefferson Lerma; and Blas Rivero to that of Paraguay. In addition, it is unknown whether the injured players will be fit. Alejandro Martinez and Juan Rodriguez.
